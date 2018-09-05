Looking For A Recharge Plan Under 100 Rupees? Here's What Airtel, Jio Offer

Reliance Jio offers plans priced at Rs 49 and Rs 99 for users of Reliance Jio phone - called JioPhone.

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched three new prepaid recharge packs for its customers. The new recharge packs are priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95. Other telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone India are also offering similar packs to woo customers. Reliance Jio also offers similar packs in the range of Rs 19 to Rs 99. The telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation. Last month, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave final approval to the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

However, the recharge packs of Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95 will be initially launched in the Punjab, Tamil Nadu and UP West circles. The recharge packs will be rolled out in other parts of the country over the next few weeks, Bharti Airtel said.

Here is a comparison of the plans of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio:

Bharti Airtel's Rs. 35 prepaid recharge in detail:

Under this pack, Airtel is offering 100 MB of data and a talk time of Rs. 26.66. The tariff is 60p/min for local and STD calls. The validity period of the recharge is 28 days.

Bharti Airtel's Rs. 65 prepaid recharge in detail:

Under this pack, Airtel is offering 200 MB of data and a talk time of Rs. 65. The tariff is 60p/min for local and STD calls. The validity period of the recharge is 28 days.

Bharti Airtel's Rs. 95 prepaid recharge in detail:

Under this pack, Airtel is offering 500 MB of data and a talk time of Rs. 95. The tariff is 30p/min for local and STD calls. The validity period of the recharge is 28 days.

Reliance Jio Rs 19 prepaid recharge in detail:

Under this pack, Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 20 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for a day and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 52 prepaid recharge in detail:

Under this pack, Jio offers 0.15 GB data per day with unlimited calling and 70 SMSes. The total data offered unders this pack adds up to 1.05 GB. The validity of the pack is for 7 days and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio Rs 98 prepaid recharge in detail:

Under this pack, Jio offers 2 GB data with unlimited calling and 300 SMSes. The validity of the pack is for 28 days and customers also get complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

Reliance Jio also offers plans priced at Rs. 49 and Rs. 99, for users of Reliance Jio phone - called JioPhone.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs. 49:

Under this plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 1 GB high-speed data, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after this consumption. The pack, which also offers 50 SMSes, is valid for 28 days.

Reliance Jio JioPhone plan priced at Rs. 99:

Under this plan, Jio offers unlimited calling and 14 GB high-speed data. The daily data limit is 0.5 GB, which gets reduced to 64 Kbps after this consumption. The pack, which also offers 300 SMSes, is valid for 28 days.