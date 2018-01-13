Airtel Vs Jio In Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500 Reliance Jio, which has recently revamped its prepaid recharge plans, is now offering more data at lower prices.

Jio offers 12 prepaid recharge plans below Rs 500 while Airtel has eight plans in the same bracket.

Here are the details of prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel under Rs 500:

Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 19 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 52 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. While the plan is valid for seven days, 70 SMS are also offered free in this plan, along with unlimited free voice calls.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 98 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 2.1GB. The plan comes bundled with 140 SMS and a validity of 14 days, according to Jio's website. Voice calls are free and unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149 This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack is 28GB. This plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes bundled with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 198



This Jio pack offers

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299



This Jio pack offers 2GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 56GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are offered in this Jio plan.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 349 This Jio prepaid recharge plan offers

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 398



This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day. After consumption of the daily 4G data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total 4G data offered in this plan is 105 GB for 70 days. A total of 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are offered with this pack.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 399 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio also offers 1GB data per day. Internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps after one exhausts the daily limit of 1GB data per day. The pack is valid for 84 days and offers a total of 84 GB data for the validity period. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are offered in this Jio plan.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448



This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day. After usage of the daily 4G data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 126GB. The pack is valid for 84 days and also offers 100 SMS per day, along with unlimited voice calls.

Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 449



This Jio plan offers 1GB high-speed data per day. After a user consumes the daily data, internet speed falls to 64Kbps. The total data of this pack is 91GB for 91 days, according to jio.com. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls come bundled with this plan.



Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 498 This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day, after which the speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 136GB for 91 days. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are offered in this plan.

Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500:

Airtel Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 220 local and STD minutes for voice calls on mobile and landlines, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 145 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel plan offers 300MB or megabytes of 3G/4G data on 4G handsets. Other handsets get 45MB of data in this Airtel plan. Local and STD Airtel mobile calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days.



Airtel Rs 149 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 300MB of 3G/4G data on 4G handsets. Other handsets get 50MB of data in this Airtel plan. Local and STD Airtel mobile calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 500MB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days on Airtel partnered new 4G handsets. The same data amount is valid for 14 days on other handsets. All local and STD calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel.

Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1GB data per day. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are also bundled with this plan. Outgoing calls on national roaming and 100 SMS per day are free with this Airtel plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2GB data per day, along with 100 SMS per day. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days. (Jio and Airtel compete with each other to garner more customers.)



Airtel Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for all handsets. Local and STD calls are unlimited for non-commercial use. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers free outgoing in national roaming and is valid for 70 days.

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan This Airtel prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB data per day and 100 SMS per day for all handsets. Local and STD calls are unlimited for non-commercial use. Free outgoing calls in national roaming are allowed in this plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 82 days.



