Airtel Vs Jio In Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 500

Here are the details of prepaid recharge plans of Jio, Airtel under Rs 500:
Jio prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB data per day at high speed, after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, said Jio on its website, jio.com. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for a day. Twenty SMSes (short message service) and unlimited voice calls are bundled along with this prepaid recharge plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 19
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this plan is 1.05GB. While the plan is valid for seven days, 70 SMS are also offered free in this plan, along with unlimited free voice calls.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 52
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15GB high-speed data per day after which the internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. The total Jio data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 2.1GB. The plan comes bundled with 140 SMS and a validity of 14 days, according to Jio's website. Voice calls are free and unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 98
This Jio pack offers 1GB high-speed 4G data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total data offered in this pack is 28GB. This plan, which is valid for 28 days, comes bundled with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 149
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 198
(Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 198 offers 1.5GB data per day.)
This Jio pack offers 1.5GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 42GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are offered in this plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299
(Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 299 offers 2GB data per day.)
This Jio pack offers 2GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 56GB for a validity period of 28 days. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are offered in this Jio plan.
This Jio prepaid recharge plan offers 1GB data per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps like in other Jio plans. The total data offered is 70GB for a validity period of 70 days. Hundred SMS per day along with unlimited voice calls are offered in this prepaid recharge plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 349
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 398
(Jio's prepaid recharge plan of Rs. 398 offers 1.5 GB data per day.)
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB data per day. After consumption of the daily 4G data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps, according to jio.com. The total 4G data offered in this plan is 105 GB for 70 days. A total of 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are offered with this pack.
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio also offers 1GB data per day. Internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps after one exhausts the daily limit of 1GB data per day. The pack is valid for 84 days and offers a total of 84 GB data for the validity period. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are offered in this Jio plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs. 399
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 448
(Jio's Rs 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day.)
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day. After usage of the daily 4G data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 126GB. The pack is valid for 84 days and also offers 100 SMS per day, along with unlimited voice calls.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 449
(This Jio plan offers 1GB high-speed data per day.)
This Jio plan offers 1GB high-speed data per day. After a user consumes the daily data, internet speed falls to 64Kbps. The total data of this pack is 91GB for 91 days, according to jio.com. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls come bundled with this plan.
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5GB high-speed data per day, after which the speed gets reduced to 64Kbps. The total data offered in this pack is 136GB for 91 days. Hundred SMS per day and unlimited voice calls are offered in this plan.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan at Rs 498
Airtel prepaid recharge plans under Rs 500:
This Airtel plan offers 220 local and STD minutes for voice calls on mobile and landlines, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs 129 prepaid recharge plan
This Airtel plan offers 300MB or megabytes of 3G/4G data on 4G handsets. Other handsets get 45MB of data in this Airtel plan. Local and STD Airtel mobile calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs 145 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 300MB of 3G/4G data on 4G handsets. Other handsets get 50MB of data in this Airtel plan. Local and STD Airtel mobile calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Comments
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 500MB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days on Airtel partnered new 4G handsets. The same data amount is valid for 14 days on other handsets. All local and STD calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel.
Airtel Rs 169 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1GB data per day. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are also bundled with this plan. Outgoing calls on national roaming and 100 SMS per day are free with this Airtel plan. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2GB data per day, along with 100 SMS per day. Local, STD and roaming calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 28 days.
Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan
(Jio and Airtel compete with each other to garner more customers.)