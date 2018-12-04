Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 500: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Idea

Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone, and Idea's postpaid plans come with unlimited calling and data benefits.

Leading telecom players such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea offer a host of postpaid plans in varied price ranges with more benefits to attract customers. Besides the regular offers of unlimited calling and data, various postpaid plans also come equipped with additional benefits such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix. The telecom sector in the country has been witnessing high competition and consolidation ever since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio. This also led to which compelled Vodafone and Idea to join hands.

Here are the postpaid plans under Rs. 500 which are offered by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Reliance Jio, Idea :

Airtel postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 399 postpaid plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility - which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscription of Amazon Prime Video for one year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 499 postpaid plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime Video for one year, Zee5 and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan. Customers also get handset protection with this plan.

Vodafone postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 399 postpiad plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack offers a bill guarantee which means that subscribers get guaranteed lowest bill for using this postpaid plan. Besides free subscription to Vodafone Play, customers also get Amazon Prime for one year. This plan offers coupons worth Rs. 399 every month.

Vodafone's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 499 postpaid plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with a bill guarantee . Customers get free subscription to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime is free for one year. This postpaid plan offers coupons worth Rs. 399 every month. The benefit of red mobile shield is also available with this pack.

Reliance Jio's postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Reliance Jio's Rs. 199 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 199 postpaid plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.

Idea postpaid plans priced under Rs. 500:

Idea's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 399 postpaid plan, Idea offers unlimited calling and 40 GB of data with rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also offers 100 local, national and roaming SMSes.

Idea's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under Rs 399 postpaid plan, Idea offers unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also offers 100 local, national and roaming SMSes.