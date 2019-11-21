Government Gives Telecom Firms Option To Defer Spectrum Payments: 10 Things To Know

Shares in Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea ended 2.52% and 6.08% lower respectively on Thursday.

The government on Wednesday cleared a proposal to give telecom operators the option to defer payment of spectrum-related installments for next two financial years. In an official statement, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs said the move was aimed at easing the cash outflow of the telecom service providers facing financial stress. Companies opting for the scheme would be allowed to defer spectrum dues for either or both of financial years 2020-21 and 2021-22, it said. India's telecom industry is struggling with lakhs of crores of debt. Cut-throat competition and a Supreme Court ruling favoring the telecom department have forced major telecom players to bear record quarterly losses.