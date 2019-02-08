NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Corporates

Bharti Airtel Unit To Merge With Telkom Kenya: Report

Last month, sources had told that Bharti Airtel was in talks to buy Telkom Kenya, to create a stronger challenger to market leader Safaricom.

Corporates | | Updated: February 08, 2019 16:16 IST
Bharti Airtel on Friday said its unit, Airtel Networks Kenya Ltd, has agreed to merge with Telkom Kenya Ltd, the East African nation's smallest telecom operator.

Last month, three industry sources had told Reuters that Bharti Airtel was in talks to buy Telkom Kenya, to create a stronger challenger to market leader Safaricom.

The companies will combine their respective mobile, enterprise and carrier services businesses in Kenya to operate as Airtel-Telkom, Airtel said, without revealing further details.

 

