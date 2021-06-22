Bharti Airtel, TCS To Jointly Build 5G Networks In India

The 5G solutions will open export opportunities for India, Bharti Airtel said

Bharti Airtel and Tata Group have entered into a strategic partnership for implementing 5G networks solutions for India. "Airtel will pilot and deploy this indigenous solution as part of its 5G rollout plans in India and start the pilot in January 2022, as per the guidelines formulated by the Government of India," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia) Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to join forces with the Tata Group to make India a global hub for 5G and allied technologies. With its world-class technology ecosystem and talent pool, India is well positioned to build cutting edge solutions and applications for the world. This will also provide a massive boost to India becoming an innovation and manufacturing destination."

Tata Group has developed a 'state of the art' O-RAN based Radio & NSA/SA Core and integrated a totally indigenous telecom stack, and this will be available for commercial development starting January 2022.

After being commercially proven in Airtel's diverse and brownfield network, the 5G solutions will open export opportunities for India, Bharti Airtel added.

N Ganapathy Subramaniam from the Tata Group/ TCS said, "As a Group, we are excited about the opportunity presented by 5G and adjacent possibilities. We are committed to building a world-class networking equipment and solutions business to address these opportunities in networking space. We are pleased to have Airtel as our customer in this initiative."