Bharti Airtel Shares Gain Over 2% Despite Loss In June Quarter

Bharti Airtel shares gained more than 2 per cent on the BSE a day after the announcement of Q1 results. In an announcement made late on Thursday night, the telecom maker reported widening in quarterly loss to Rs 15,933 crore in April-June period from loss of Rs 2,866 crore during the same period last year as the company provided Rs 36,832.2 crore towards adjusted gross revenue dues as directed by the Supreme Court. The shares of the Bharti Airtel added 2.2 per cent at Rs 579 at intra-day highs in early trading. At 10:00 am, the shares were trading at Rs 573, higher by 1.1 per cent, on the BSE.

Bharti Airtel's revenue from operations rose 15.4 per cent to Rs 23,938.7 crore during the quarter from Rs 20,737.9 crore in the corresponding period year ago.

Bharti Airtel's average revenue per user, a key metric of how much a telecom company earns from a customer, improved to Rs 157 per month from Rs 129 during the first quarter of last financial year.

