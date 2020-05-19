Bharti Airtel Shares Spike 10% As March Quarter Revenue Jumps

Bharti Airtel shares were the top percentage gainer in benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty

Bharti Airtel shares jumped 10 per cent on Tuesday, a day after the private sector telecom major reported its earnings for the quarter ended March 31. The Bharti Airtel stock spiked as high as Rs 584.20 apiece on the BSE in the first half of the session compared to its previous close of Rs 538.15. In a regulatory filing late on Monday, Bharti Airtel said its revenue from operations came in at Rs 23,722.7 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20, up 15.15 per cent compared to the year-ago period.

Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 5,237 crore for the fourth quarter of financial year 2019-20 due to one-time spectrum charges, as against a net profit of Rs 107.2 crore for the corresponding period a year ago.

The telecom company said it set aside Rs 5,642 crore for one-time spectrum charges in the quarter.

Bharti Airtel's ARPU or average revenue per user increased to Rs 154 in the quarter ended March 31, as against Rs 123 in the year-ago period.

The company also said its mobile business in the country had turned EBIT- or earnings before interest and taxes-positive, and its revenue from mobile services in the country rose 21.8 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

For the entire financial year 2019-20, Bharti Airtel reported a net loss of Rs 32,183.2 crore, in contrast to a net profit of Rs 409.5 crore for the previous year.

The Bharti Airtel stock was the top percentage gainer in benchmark indices S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 in morning deals, and led an intraday surge of 8.65 per cent in the S&P BSE Telecom index - which tracks 13 stocks.

At 10:54 am, Bharti Airtel shares traded 9.05 per cent higher at Rs 586.85 on the bourse, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index which was up 2.16 per cent backed by broad-based gains.