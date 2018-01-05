Airtel To Offer Rs 1,500 As Cashback On Samsung Galaxy J Series Under this offer, four top models from Samsung's popular Galaxy J-series range - J2 (2017), J5 Prime, J7 Prime, and J7 Pro - will be available with attractive cashback offers, Airtel said.

This cashback offer from Airtel on Samsung Galaxy J-Series smartphones came immediately after

How to avail Airtel's Rs 1,500 cashback on purchase of Smasung Galaxy J-Series smartphones

All the four devices of Samsung will come bundled with Airtel's special recharge pack of Rs 199 that offers 1GB or gigabytes of data per day and unlimited calling, said the Sunil-Bharti Mittal-led telecom company.



The Rs 1,500 cashback will be disbursed to customers over 24 months. At the end of 12 months, customers who have done recharges (in any denomination of their choice) worth Rs 2,500 will be eligible for the first instalment of Rs 300. They will be eligible for the second instalment of Rs 1,200 provided they complete another set of recharges worth Rs 2,500 over the next 12 months, according to the statement of Airtel.



The costliest Samsung Galaxy J-series smartphone - Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro - is priced at Rs 19,900. After the application of Airtel's offer, its price will reduce to Rs Rs. 18,400. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, originally priced at Rs 13,900, will be available for Rs 12,400. Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, priced at 11,990, will be available for Rs Rs 10,490 after Airtel's cashback. Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017), which is priced at Rs Rs 6,990 in the market, will be effectively available at Rs Rs 5,490 after a customer avails Airtel's cashback of Rs 1,500.

Model Features Market Price Cashback Effective Price Samsung Galaxy J2 (2017) 4.7” display; 1.3GHz quad-core, 2000 mAh battery; 1GB RAM; 8 GB ROM (expandable to 128 GB); 5 MP Rear Cam, 2 MP Front Cam Rs 6,990 Rs 1,500 Rs 5,490 Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime 5” display; 1.4GHz quad-core, 2400 mAh battery; 2GB RAM; 16 GB ROM (expandable to 256 GB); 13 MP Rear Cam, 5 MP Front Cam Rs.11,990 Rs 1,500 Rs 10,490 Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 5.5” AMOLED display; 1.6GHz octa-core, 3300 mAh battery; 3GB RAM; 16 GB ROM (expandable to 256 GB); 13 MP Rear Cam, 8 MP Front Cam Rs.13,900 Rs 1,500 Rs 12,400 Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro 5.5” AMOLED display; 1.6GHz octa-core, 3600 mAh battery; 3GB RAM; 64 GB ROM (expandable to 256 GB); 13 MP Rear Cam, 13 MP Front Cam Rs. 19,900 Rs 1,500 Rs. 18,400



Ajai Puri, COO - India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to partner Samsung in our endeavour of transforming India into a smartphone nation by making it easier for customers to get access to 4G smartphones they always aspired for. With this partnership, we are also stepping up the range of devices we offer to our customers. In particular, this new range of affordable smartphones will serve the aspirations of young customers who are looking to make a one-time investment to own a large screen smartphone with latest features and enjoy a great 4G experience."



Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, said, "This partnership with Airtel gives us another opportunity to enhance consumer experience, bringing together our popular Galaxy J series smartphones with their services at affordable prices. Today, every third smartphone sold in India is a Galaxy J series device. These smartphones are packed with several India-centric innovations developed at our R&D (research and development) centres in the country under the Samsung 'Make for India' initiative."



Bharti Airtel Limited has operations in 17 countries across Asia and Africa. Headquartered in New Delhi, the company ranks amongst the top three mobile service providers globally in terms of subscribers.



