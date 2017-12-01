Airtel's Latest Postpaid Plans: How To Get Up To 50GB Data Under Rs 1,000

Airtel's best-selling postpaid plans under Rs 1,000
(Under its best-selling postpaid plans, Airtel is also offering a data rollover facility.)
Airtel Rs. 399 postpaid plan
This plan offers 10 GBs of data at 3G/4G with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be added onto the next billing cycle. Charges are applicable on roaming outgoing calls. Outgoing roaming local calls will be charged at 80 paise per minute while STD calls are charged at Rs. 1.15 per minute, according to Airtel. Wynk Music, a free music download app, is also included in this plan.
Airtel Rs. 499 postpaid plan
This Airtel plan offers 20 GBs of 3G/4G data with a rollover facility. Unlimited roaming outgoing calls are available under Airtel's Rs. 499 plan. The postpaid plan comes with benefits including Wynk Music, live TV and handset damage protection as additional benefits, according to Airtel.
Airtel Rs. 649 postpaid plan
This Airtel plan offers 30 GBs of 3G/4G data with a rollover facility. Airtel's postpaid plan of Rs. 649 also includes unlimited roaming outgoing calls, Wynk Music and handset damage protection as additional benefits.