Airtel's Latest Postpaid Plans: How To Get Up To 50GB Data Under Rs 1,000

Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom operator, is now focusing on postpaid users in a bid to outdo new comer Reliance Jio. The Mukesh Ambani-backed company has swarmed the telecom sector with a cheap data plans. This has led incumbent operators release competitively-priced offers for customers. Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Airtel has attractive postpaid plans under Rs 500 which offer up to 50GB or gigabytes of data. Under its best-selling postpaid plans, the telecom operator is also offering a data rollover facility.This plan offers 10 GBs of data at 3G/4G with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be added onto the next billing cycle. Charges are applicable on roaming outgoing calls. Outgoing roaming local calls will be charged at 80 paise per minute while STD calls are charged at Rs. 1.15 per minute, according to Airtel. Wynk Music, a free music download app, is also included in this plan.This Airtel plan offers 20 GBs of 3G/4G data with a rollover facility. Unlimited roaming outgoing calls are available under Airtel's Rs. 499 plan. The postpaid plan comes with benefits including Wynk Music, live TV and handset damage protection as additional benefits, according to Airtel.This Airtel plan offers 30 GBs of 3G/4G data with a rollover facility. Airtel's postpaid plan of Rs. 649 also includes unlimited roaming outgoing calls, Wynk Music and handset damage protection as additional benefits.Airtel's postpaid plan of Rs. 799 comes with 40 GBs of mobile data at 3G/4G speed with a rollover facility. This plan also includes unlimited roaming outgoing calls, Wynk Music and handset damage protection as additional benefits.Under its postpaid plan of Rs. 999, Airtel offers 50 GBs of 3G/4G speed data with a rollover facility. Besides benefits such as unlimited roaming outgoing calls, Wynk Music and handset damage protection, a free add-on connection with unlimited calls comes as part of this plan, according to Airtel.