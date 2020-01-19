Airtel Launches Rs 179 Prepaid Pack With Rs 2 Lakh Insurance Cover: All You Need To Know

Bharti Airtel also said the alliance contributes to the government's vision of financial inclusion

Bharti Airtel on Sunday launched a prepaid bundle at the price of Rs 179 with a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh. In a statement, describing it Rs 179 pack as its most affordable prepaid bundle, Bharti Airtel said the prepaid bundle offers unlimited calls and data, and a life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh to customers. The Rs 179 bundle has been introduced in partnership with Bharti AXA Life Insurance, Bharti Airtel added. The rollout of the Rs 179 prepaid plan by Airtel comes amid high competition in the country's telecom industry.

Here's all you need to know about Bharti Airtel's Rs 179 Prepaid Bundle With Rs 2 Lakh Insurance Cover:

What Subscriber Gets In Airtel Prepaid Bundle

Subscribers to the Rs 179 prepaid bundle will get the facility of unlimited calling to any network, 2 GBs of mobile data, 300 SMSs and a term life cover of Rs 2 lakh from Bharti AXA Life Insurance.

Airtel Rs 179 Pack Validity

Bharti Airtel said the Rs 179 pack will have a validity period of 28 days.

Rs 179 Pack Insurance Cover Eligibility Criteria/Documents Required

The insurance cover is available to all customer aged 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical test, Bharti Airtel said.

The policy certificate will be instantaneously delivered digitally, it added. A physical copy of the insurance certificate can be provided on request, Airtel said.

"The entire process is digitally delivered in a matter of few minutes at any Airtel retail store or on Airtel Thanks app," Bharti Airtel said in its statement.

At just Rs 179 for a month, the new prepaid bundle sets a new benchmark in making a basic insurance cover even more accessible and affordable by coupling it with world-class telecom services, Bharti Airtel said.

The Rs 179 pack is designed to serve entry-level smartphone users and feature phone users in semi-urban and rural markets.

"The Rs. 179 recharge will offer one of the simplest and most accessible platforms to hundreds of millions of Indians to financially secure themselves and their families while staying connected on Airtel's world-class network," said Shashwat Sharma, chief marketing officer, Bharti Airtel.

Bharti Airtel also said the alliance contributes to the government's vision of financial inclusion.

"Our partnership ensures life insurance cover to every customer with each recharge and helps them leverage its benefits. We are confident that the alliance will also strengthen insurance penetration in the country," said Vikas Seth, managing director and CEO, Bharti AXA Life Insurance.