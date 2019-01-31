Bharti Airtel Reports Rs 86 Crore Profit For October-December

Revenue rose about 1 per cent to Rs 20,519 crore.

Bharti Airtel posted a nearly 72 per cent fall in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the telecoms bellwether suffered from continuing pricing pressure.

Net profit for the three months through December 31 was Rs 86.2 crore ($12.13 million) compared with a profit of Rs 305.8 crore in the year-earlier quarter.

The company reported a one-off gain of Rs 1,414 crore during the quarter.

That compared with analyst estimates of a loss of Rs 686 crore, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

