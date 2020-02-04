Bharti Airtel Reports December Quarter Loss Of Rs 1,035 Crore

Bharti Airtel Ltd reported its third straight quarterly loss on Tuesday, as India's third-largest telecom firm booked a charge of Rs 1,050 crore.

The company posted a loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the three months ended December 31, compared with a profit of Rs 86.2 crore a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8.5 per cent to Rs 21,947 crore

Average revenue per user (ARPU), the key metric of profitability for telecom companies, improved from Rs 128 in previous quarter to Rs 135 per month in December quarter.

"We added 21 million 4G customers to our mobile network and delivered superior value to our customers through the Airtel Thanks program. Data traffic saw strong growth of 72 per cent. We are on track to shut down our 3G networks across India and re-farm the 900 and 2,100 band spectrum to further boost our 4G footprint to serve the surging demand for high speed data," Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO, Bharti Airtel said in a press release.

Bharti Airtel closed 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 519 ahead of its earnings announcement.