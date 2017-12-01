Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans: Rs 509 Vs Rs 799 Vs Rs 999 Vs Rs 1,999

Here are some of the most expensive prepaid recharge plans of Airtel and their offers:

Bharti Airtel is offering up to 300 GB of data in in its prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 3,999. This plan comes bundled with unlimited calling benefits as well. Such plans by the country's largest operator cater to users with high calling and data needs. In fact, the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company is leaving no stone unturned to woo customers to its network amid an extended price war with new comer Reliance Jio which is backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani.This Airtel plan offers 1GB 3G/4G data per day. Unlimited local, STD and roaming outgoing calls are also a part of this plan. This plan comes bundled with 100 SMS (short message service) per day and can be used for non-commercial use only, said Airtel. It has a validity of 84 days.This Airtel plan offers 3.5GB 3G/4G data per day. Customers also get unlimited local and STD calling facility, besides outgoing in national roaming, for non-commercial usage. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are also available on all handsets. It has a validity of 28 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 60GB of 3G/4G data on all handsets. Customers also get unlimited local and STD calling facility, besides outgoing in national roaming, for non-commercial usage. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are also available. It has a validity of 90 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 125GB of 3G/4G data on all handsets. Unlimited local and STD calling facility, besides outgoing in national roaming, for non-commercial usage, is also available. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are also available. It has a validity of 180 days.This prepaid recharge plan by Airtel offers 300GB of 3G/4G data on all handsets. Unlimited local and STD calling facility, besides outgoing in national roaming, for non-commercial usage, is also offered in this plan. A total of 100 local and STD SMS per day are also available. It has a validity of 360 days.