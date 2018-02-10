NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Airtel Prepaid Recharge Plans/Combo Offers With Data Benefits, Unlimited Calling: From Rs 9 To Rs 3,999

Airtel, the largest telecom services operator of the country, offers prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling benefits starting from as low as Rs 9.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 10, 2018 14:41 IST
Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom services operator of the country, offers prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling benefits starting from as low as Rs 9. Data benefits across all these prepaid recharge plans vary. Some even offer per day data benefits ranging from 1 GB data per day to up to 3.5 GB data per day, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in. Airtel, which has been facing immense competition from Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio, aims to counter the cheap data plans of Jio with its prepaid recharge plans.
 

Here are the prepaid recharge plans/combo offers of Airtel with data benefits and unlimited calls:

 


Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 9

 
This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 100 MB (megabytes) data for one day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited in this prepaid recharge plan, according to airtel.in. Hundred SMS (short message service) come bundled with this plan.
 
Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 19

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 200 MB 2G/3G/4G data for two days. Hundred SMS (local and STD) per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited with this plan of Airtel.
 


Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 59

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 500 MB data. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited with this plan of Airtel. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for seven days.
 


Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 93

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data. Local and STD calls are unlimited and roaming is free. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 10 days and can be used for non-commercial use only, said airtel.in.
 


Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 169

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data per day for 28 days on Airtel-partnered new 4G handsets and for 14 days on other handsets. Local and STD calls are unlimited with this plan of Airtel.
 


Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 179

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1 GB data on all handsets. Local, STD calls and outgoing calls on roaming are unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. This Airtel plan is valid for 28 days.
 


Airtel prepaid recharge plan at Rs 199

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day along with 100 local and STD SMS a day. Local, STD calls and national roaming calls are unlimited. The plan is valid for 28 days and can be used for non-commercial purposes only.
 


Airtel Rs. 349 prepaid recharge plan

This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel offers 2.5 GB 3G/4G data per day, according to Airtel's website. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this pack is 28 days.
 
Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 399

 
Airtel's Rs. 399 prepaid recharge plan offers 70 GB of 3G/4G data for a period of 70 days, with a daily cap of 1 GB data. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Hundred free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 70 days validity.
 


Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 448

Airtel's Rs. 448 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. This Airtel prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls for non-commercial use only. Hundred (per day) local and STD SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel. The plan comes with 82 days validity.
 
Airtel Rs. 509 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 1.4 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls as well as national roaming for non-commercial usage are bundled with this prepaid recharge plan.  Hundred local and STD SMS are also offered in this prepaid recharge plan. The plan is valid for 90 days.

Airtel Rs 549 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 3 GB data per day. Local, STD and national roaming calls are unlimited. Hundred SMS per day are allowed. Validity of this prepaid recharge plan is for 28 days.
 


Airtel Rs. 799 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 3.5 GB 3G/4G data per day. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing in national roaming is also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred (per day)  local and STD SMSes are also offered with this plan. This plan is valid for 28 days.
 


Airtel Rs. 999 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 60 GB 3G/4G data on all handsets. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing in national roaming is also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred (per day) local and STD SMSes are also offered with this plan. This plan is valid for 90 days.
 
Airtel Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 125 GB 3G/4G data on all handsets. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing in national roaming is also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred (per day) local and STD SMSes are also offered with this plan. This plan is valid for 180 days.
 


Airtel Rs 3,999 prepaid recharge plan

This Airtel plan offers 300 GB 3G/4G data on all handsets. Local and STD calls for non-commercial use are unlimited. Outgoing in national roaming is also bundled in this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred (per day) local and STD SMSes are also offered with this plan. This plan is valid for 360 days.

 

