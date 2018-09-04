Bharti Airtel Announces New Recharge Packs From Rs 35, Details Here

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched three new recharge packs for its prepaid subscribers. Priced at Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95, the three recharge coupons offer data as well as talk-time benefits and are aimed at "further simplifying its prepaid proposition", Bharti Airtel said in a statement. Bharti Airtel - which provides telecom services under brand Airtel - said the range of simplified combo recharge packs was designed after "extensive research and feedback from customers".

"We are constantly listening to our customers and working towards improving their experience through exciting innovations and process re-engineering," said Ajai Puri, COO-India and South Asia, Bharti Airtel.

The recharge packs of Rs 35, Rs 65 and Rs 95 will be initially launched in the Punjab, Tamil Nadu and UP West circles. The recharge packs will be rolled out in other parts of the country over the next few weeks, Bharti Airtel said.

The new recharge packs from Bharti Airtel come amid high competition in the country's telecom sector.

Advertisement

Airtel had last month launched international roaming voice packs for its prepaid customers. Priced from Rs 196, Airtel's 'Foreign Pass' packs are available for 20 countries including the US, the UK, Canada and the UAE.

Delhi-based Bharti Airtel has operations in 16 countries across Asia and Africa.