Airtel Prepaid Data Recharge Plans With validity From 1 To 28 Days Airtel launched a new one-day data plan at Rs 49 for prepaid users where it is offering up to 1GB 3G/ 4G data

The prepaid plans of Airtel aim to garner more subscribers in the debt-ridden telecom market,

Here are some of Airtel' s low-priced prepaid data recharge plans with validity periods ranging from one day to 28 days:

Airtel Rs 29 prepaid data pack

Airtel is also offering a data boost pack of Rs 29 where subscribers get 150MB 2G/3G/4G data for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 49 prepaid data plan

Airtel's Rs 49 prepaid data recharge plan is a one-day data pack that offers up to 1GB 3G/ 4G data. Airtel's new Rs 49 prepaid data plan is currently only available for select mobile numbers and select circles in India. Airtel prepaid users in metros, including New Delhi, can now avail the new Rs. 49 prepaid data pack. This prepaid data pack is available via My Airtel app as well as the company's website.

Airtel Rs 51 prepaid data plan

Airtel's prepaid data recharge plan at Rs 51 offers similar benefits like Rs 49 prepaid data plan. It gives 1GB 3G/ 4G data with one-day validity. The only difference is that Rs 51 prepaid data plan is available in more circles than Rs 49 prepaid data plan.

Airtel Rs 98 prepaid data plan

Airtel is also offering a prepaid data pack at Rs 98. This pack gives 1GB 2G/3G/4G data for a period of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 99 prepaid data plan

Airtel's Rs 99 prepaid data pack offers 2GB 3G/ 4G data with a validity of five days.

Airtel Rs 146 prepaid data plan

Airtel has one more data pack that is priced at Rs 146 with a validity of seven days.



