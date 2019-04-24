Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans: Prices, Benefits, Other Details Here

Airtel postpaid offers unlimited calls and rollover data facility

Bharti Airtel offers a number of postpaid plans for its subscribers. Airtel offers plans in a range of Rs. 399 to Rs. 1,199 per month, according to the telecom major's official website, airtel.in. With these packs, the operator offers benefits such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix, along with regular benefits of unlimited calling and data. The telecom sector has witnessed high competition and consolidation ever since the launch of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio. (Also read: Reliance Jio Prepaid Plans For JioPhone Compared Here)

Airtel's postpaid plans in detail:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid recharge plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility, which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Users also get subscription of Airtel TV and Amazon Prime Video for one year.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Users also get subscription of Airtel TV, Netflix for three months and Amazon Prime Video for one year. Handset protection is also bundled with this plan.

Airtel's Rs. 649 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 90 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Users also get subscription of Airtel TV, Netflix for three months and Amazon Prime Video for one year. Free add-on connection with unlimited calls and handset protection is also bundled with this plan.

Airtel's Rs. 799 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 100 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Users also get subscription of Airtel TV, Netflix for three months and Amazon Prime Video for one year. Free add-on connection with unlimited calls and handset protection is also bundled with this plan.



Airtel's Rs 1,199 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 120 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Users also get subscription of Airtel TV, Netflix for three months and Amazon Prime Video for one year. Free add-on connection with unlimited calls and handset protection is also bundled with this plan.

