Airtel Revamps Rs 799, Rs 1,199 Postpaid Plans; Check Data Benefits Here

Airtel's new offers on postpaid plans seem to compete with Vodafone's Rs 1,299 postpaid plan.

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom company of the country, has revamped two of its postpaid plans. Airtel postpaid plans of Rs 799 and Rs 1,199 will now offer more 3G/4G data, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in. Both plans offer unlimited calling facility. These plans of Airtel seem to be in direct competition with the Rs 1,299 postpaid plan of Vodafone India. The domestic telecom sector has been facing a lot of competition because Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio keeps on rolling out several offers every now and then.

Given below are details of postpaid plans of Airtel, Vodafone and Reliance Jio:

Airtel's Rs 799 postpaid plan

This postpaid plan of Airtel now offers 100 GB 3G/ 4G data, as compared to the earlier benefit of 60 GB.

This plan of Airtel now offers 100 GB 3G/ 4G data, as compared to the earlier benefit of 60 GB or gigabytes, according to Airtel's website. This data comes with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data will be added on to the next cycle. This plan offers unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also unlimited. One-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this postpaid plan of Airtel. Wynk Music, Airtel TV, handset protection, and a free add-on connection with unlimited calls are also a part of this plan.

Airtel's Rs 1,199 postpaid plan



This plan of Airtel now offers 120 GB 3G/ 4G data, as compared to the earlier benefit of 90 GB or gigabytes, according to Airtel's website. This data comes with a rollover facility. This plan offer unlimited local and STD calls. Incoming and outgoing calls on roaming are also unlimited. One-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this postpaid plan of Airtel. Wynk Music, Airtel TV, handset protection, and a free add-on connection with unlimited calls are also a part of this plan.

Vodafone Rs 1,299 postpaid plan

This Vodafone postpaid plan offers 100 GB data with a data rollover limit set at 500 GB.

This Vodafone plan offers 100 GB data with a data rollover limit set at 500 GB, stated Vodafone.in. Unlimited local and STD calls are offered with this plan. Hundred ISD minutes and unlimited national roaming is also bundled with this postpaid plan of Vodafone. Free ISD minutes are applicable for - USA, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also offers additional benefits worth Rs 5,498, which includes the following: Vodafone Play worth Rs 499 for 12 months, Amazon Prime worth Rs 999 for 12 months, device protection worth Rs 3,000 for free, Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,000 for 2 months, and coupons worth Rs 1,299 for every month. This postpaid plan of Vodafone also assures of the lowest bill guarantee.

Jio Postpaid at Rs 199

Jio Postpaid plan of Rs 199 offers a total high-speed data of 25 GB.

Jio Postpaid plan of Rs 199 offers a total high-speed data of 25 GB, after which the data usage is charged at Rs 20 per GB, according to jio.com. Voice calls and SMS (short message service) is unlimited. Jio Postpaid also offers complimentary subscription of Jio apps. This plan is available on a 100 per cent refundable security deposit. This plan is priced at Rs 99 for JioPrime members.