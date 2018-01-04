Airtel Postpaid Plans: Rs 399 Vs Rs 499 Vs Rs 799 Vs Rs 1,199

Here are the best-selling postpaid plans of Airtel:
Airtel Rs 399 postpaid planThis postpaid plan of Airtel offers 10GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and incoming roaming calls are unlimited in this postpaid plan. However, local outgoing roaming calls are chargeable at 80 paise per minute while outgoing STD roaming calls are chargeable at Rs 1.15 per minute, said Airtel on its website airtel.in. Wynk Music is allowed as an additional benefit.
Airtel Rs 499 postpaid planThis postpaid plan of Airtel offers 30GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and roaming on incoming and outgoing calls is unlimited with this postpaid plan. Live TV and movies, Wynk Music and handset damage protection are also a part of this postpaid plan.
Airtel Rs 799 postpaid planThis postpaid plan of Airtel offers 50GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and roaming on incoming and outgoing calls is unlimited with this postpaid plan. Live TV and movies, Wynk Music and handset damage protection are also a part of this postpaid plan. Another additional benefit that this postpaid plan offers is that of a free add-on connection with unlimited calls.
Airtel Rs 1,199 postpaid planThis postpaid plan of Airtel offers 75GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and roaming on incoming and outgoing calls is unlimited with this postpaid plan. Live TV and movies, Wynk Music and handset damage protection are also a part of this postpaid plan. This Airtel postpaid plan also offers additional benefit of a free add-on connection with unlimited calls.
