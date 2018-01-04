Airtel Postpaid Plans: Rs 399 Vs Rs 499 Vs Rs 799 Vs Rs 1,199

Here are the best-selling postpaid plans of Airtel:

Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom operator in terms of subscribers is offering a slew of attractive postpaid plans in order to woo users. Some of its best-selling postpaid plans are worth Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799, and Rs 1,199. All the four plans offer internet data in 3G/4G speed with a rollover facility. All the plans come with unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls but the data benefits vary. Airtel's plans come amid pressure that the telecom sector is facing due to intense competition in the market after the arrival of Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Jio.This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 10GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and incoming roaming calls are unlimited in this postpaid plan. However, local outgoing roaming calls are chargeable at 80 paise per minute while outgoing STD roaming calls are chargeable at Rs 1.15 per minute, said Airtel on its website airtel.in. Wynk Music is allowed as an additional benefit.This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 30GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and roaming on incoming and outgoing calls is unlimited with this postpaid plan. Live TV and movies, Wynk Music and handset damage protection are also a part of this postpaid plan.This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 50GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and roaming on incoming and outgoing calls is unlimited with this postpaid plan. Live TV and movies, Wynk Music and handset damage protection are also a part of this postpaid plan. Another additional benefit that this postpaid plan offers is that of a free add-on connection with unlimited calls.This postpaid plan of Airtel offers 75GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Local, STD and roaming on incoming and outgoing calls is unlimited with this postpaid plan. Live TV and movies, Wynk Music and handset damage protection are also a part of this postpaid plan. This Airtel postpaid plan also offers additional benefit of a free add-on connection with unlimited calls.