Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans Rs 399-Rs 1,199 In Top Cities Explained

Amid high competition in the telecom sector, Bharti Airtel offers multiple tariff plans to its postpaid customers. In Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, for example, Bharti Airtel offers mobile data of magnitude ranging from 20 GBs to 90 GBs at 3G/4G speed, among other benefits, in postpaid plans priced from Rs 399 to Rs 1,199 per billing cycle, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. Airtel's best-selling unlimited postpaid plans in the four metros include those priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1,199, according to the telecom company's website - airtel.in. In these four postpaid plans, across Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai, Airtel offers the dual benefit of unlimited free voice calls and unlimited data, among other benefits.Airtel offers 20 GB of 3G/4G data along with free local/STD/roaming calls, among other benefits, under at a rental of Rs 399 per billing cycle. The 3G/4G speed data allotment of 20 GBs per billing cycle comes with a "data rollover" facility. This feature enables subscribers to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next billing cycle.Airtel offers 40 GBs of mobile data at 3G/4G speed along with free voice calls, among other benefits, under a postpaid plan that comes at a rental of Rs 499 per billing cycle, according to the Airtel website. The free voice calls for the entire billing cycle include local, STD and roaming calls. Among other benefits, Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan includes one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, a service provided by the US-based e-tailer that includes video streaming and faster-delivery.In another postpaid plan, Airtel offers 60 GBs of 3G/4G data along with free local, STD and roaming calls. This postpaid plan by Airtel comes at a rental of Rs 799 per billing cycle, according to the telecom company's website. Other benefits include a free additional connection.At a rental of Rs 1,199, Bharti Airtel - which offers telecom services under brand Airtel - provides 90 GBs of mobile data at 3G/4G speed to its postpaid customers, among other benefits. In addition to free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for the billing cycle, the Rs 1,199 plan comes with two free add-on connections, according to the Airtel website.