Bharti Airtel Postpaid Plans Rs 399-Rs 1,199 In Top Cities Explained

Here's what Airtel postpaid customers get under the plans priced at Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 799 and Rs 1,199:
Airtel postpaid plan Rs 399
Airtel offers 20 GB of 3G/4G data along with free local/STD/roaming calls, among other benefits, under at a rental of Rs 399 per billing cycle. The 3G/4G speed data allotment of 20 GBs per billing cycle comes with a "data rollover" facility. This feature enables subscribers to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next billing cycle.
Airtel postpaid plan Rs 499
Airtel offers 40 GBs of mobile data at 3G/4G speed along with free voice calls, among other benefits, under a postpaid plan that comes at a rental of Rs 499 per billing cycle, according to the Airtel website. The free voice calls for the entire billing cycle include local, STD and roaming calls. Among other benefits, Airtel's Rs 499 postpaid plan includes one-year subscription to Amazon Prime, a service provided by the US-based e-tailer that includes video streaming and faster-delivery.
Airtel postpaid plan Rs 799
In another postpaid plan, Airtel offers 60 GBs of 3G/4G data along with free local, STD and roaming calls. This postpaid plan by Airtel comes at a rental of Rs 799 per billing cycle, according to the telecom company's website. Other benefits include a free additional connection.
At a rental of Rs 1,199, Bharti Airtel - which offers telecom services under brand Airtel - provides 90 GBs of mobile data at 3G/4G speed to its postpaid customers, among other benefits. In addition to free unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for the billing cycle, the Rs 1,199 plan comes with two free add-on connections, according to the Airtel website.