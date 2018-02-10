Airtel Offers Rs 1,500 Cashback On Samsung 4G Smartphones; How To Get 1.4 GB Airtel Data Per Day Airtel prepaid recharge plans: Airtel is offering 1.4 GB of mobile data per day for Rs 199 per month, according to its official Twitter handle.

Bharti Airtel, the largest telecom services operator of the country, is offering Rs 1,500 as cashback on Samsung Galaxy J Series smartphones. Separately, the company is also offering 1.4GB or gigabytes of mobile data per day for Rs 199 per month, according to the official Twitter handle of Airtel, airtelindia. Bharti Airtel, led by Sunil Bharti Mittal is facing intense competition from Reliance Jio backed by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Jio has led to a telecom tariff war in the sector, with most incumbent operators, including Airtel, rolling out cheap data packs and offers with key handset makers to counter Jio's data plans and JioPhone, its affordable feature phone.Airtel's offer is valid on the following Samsung Galaxy J series smartphones: Samsung J2, Samsung J5 Prime, Samsung J7 Prime, and Samsung J7 Pro, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in.Airtel's offer on Samsung Galaxy J series works in two stages. For the first 12 months, one has to recharge with Rs 2,500. Airtel will then offer Rs 300 as cashback. Within the next 12 months, customers have to recharge with another Rs 2,500. Airtel will then offer Rs 1,200 as cashback. In this way, the total Airtel cashback on Samsung 4G smartphones comes to Rs 1,500.After availing Airtel's cashback offer, the effective price of Samsung Galaxy J2 will be Rs 5,499, that of Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime will be Rs 10,400, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime cost you Rs 12,400, and Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro will be for Rs 18,400, according to Airtel's website.Airtel's popular Rs 199 prepaid recharge plan offers 1.4 GB data per day. This prepaid recharge plan of Airtel is valid for 28 days, according to airtel.in. Local and STD calls and outgoing as well as incoming on roaming are coupled with this prepaid recharge plan. Hundred SMS per day are also a part of this prepaid recharge plan of Airtel.