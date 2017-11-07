Airtel Offers 1,000 GB Data Rollover Facility To Home Broadband Customers Customers will be able accumulate up to 1,000 GB data and the same can be tracked on MyAirtel App.

Customers of Bharti Airtel's home broadband connection will now be able to carry forward their unused data to the next month, the company said on Tuesday. Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom service provider, already lets postpaid users carry forward their unused data to next month. This new offer will now allow broadband users also to get huge data benefits. This offer from the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led company comes to counter the strong competition that Airtel and other incumbent operators are facing due to aggressive data pricing by Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio.1. Under the 'Data Rollover' facility for its home broadband customers, Bharti Airtel said "all unused monthly data will be carried forward and added to the data benefit of the next billing cycle".2. Customers will be able accumulate up to 1,000 GB data and the same can be tracked on MyAirtel App.3. "Our home broadband users no longer have to worry about their unused data, which will always be available to them. Home broadband continues to drive the massive growth of in-home consumption of online content," Bharti Airtel CEO - Homes George Mathen said in a statement.4. Airtel Home Broadband has over 2.1 million customers and is the second largest home broadband provider in India, the statement said.5. In July, Airtel had introduced a similar plan for its postpaid mobile customers as part of Project Next.(With Agency inputs)