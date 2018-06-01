Airtel's Online Store Offers Nokia Phones For Rs 3,799, Balance In Instalments

Details of Airtel's offer on Nokia phones:
Device
Down Payment
EMI with built in Postpaid Plan
Nokia 6.1
(3GB RAM)
Rs. 3,799
12 EMIs of Rs. 1,499Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription
Nokia 6.1
(4GB RAM)
Rs. 5,799
|12 EMIs of Rs. 1,499
Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription
Nokia 7 Plus
Rs. 5,599
12 EMIs of Rs. 2,099Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription
Nokia 8 Sirocco
Rs. 8,599
18 EMIs of Rs. 2,799Built in Plan – 50 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Free Airtel TV subscription, Airtel Secure device protection
Airtel online store also offers financing facility for the Nokia smartphone range with EMIs starting at Rs. 1499. "We are committed to make it easier for customers, in particular college students and young professionals, to own premium smartphones,” says Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.
However, free subscription to Airtel TV is valid only until December 31, 2018.
Here are the steps to purchase Nokia smartphone on Airtel Online Store:
1. Log on to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device.
2. Check your eligibility and get loan approval and make the down payment.
3. The device will be delivered to customer’s address.
4. On activation, the bundled postpaid plan will enable customers to use the services of Airtel.