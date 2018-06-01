Airtel's Online Store Offers Nokia Phones For Rs 3,799, Balance In Instalments

Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1 are available on Airtel's online store.

Device Down Payment EMI with built in Postpaid Plan Nokia 6.1 (3GB RAM) Rs. 3,799 12 EMIs of Rs. 1,499 Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription Nokia 6.1 (4GB RAM) Rs. 5,799 12 EMIs of Rs. 1,499

Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription Nokia 7 Plus Rs. 5,599 12 EMIs of Rs. 2,099 Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription Nokia 8 Sirocco Rs. 8,599 18 EMIs of Rs. 2,799 Built in Plan – 50 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Free Airtel TV subscription, Airtel Secure device protection

Airtel’s has launched Nokia smartphones -- Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1, on its virtual platform. Launched in October 2017, Airtel’s online store offers a range of smartphones for affordable down payments, instant credit verification and bundled monthly plans. Customers can now buy smartphones for affordable down payments that start at Rs 3,799, said the telecom-giant in a press release. Earlier, the online store had launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants.Airtel online store also offers financing facility for the Nokia smartphone range with EMIs starting at Rs. 1499. "We are committed to make it easier for customers, in particular college students and young professionals, to own premium smartphones,” says Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.However, free subscription to Airtel TV is valid only until December 31, 2018.1. Log on to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device.2. Check your eligibility and get loan approval and make the down payment.3. The device will be delivered to customer’s address.4. On activation, the bundled postpaid plan will enable customers to use the services of Airtel.