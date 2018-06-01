NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাWeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Airtel's Online Store Offers Nokia Phones For Rs 3,799, Balance In Instalments

Earlier, the online store had launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: June 01, 2018 22:14 IST
Airtel’s has launched Nokia smartphones -- Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 6.1, on its virtual platform. Launched in October 2017, Airtel’s online store offers a range of smartphones for affordable down payments, instant credit verification and bundled monthly plans. Customers can now buy smartphones for affordable down payments that start at Rs 3,799, said the telecom-giant in a press release. Earlier, the online store had launched iPhone 7 and 7 plus and Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus variants. 

Details of Airtel's offer on Nokia phones:
 

Device

Down Payment

EMI with built in Postpaid Plan

Nokia 6.1

(3GB RAM)

Rs. 3,799

12 EMIs of Rs. 1,499

Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription  

Nokia 6.1

(4GB RAM)

Rs. 5,799

12 EMIs of Rs. 1,499
Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription

Nokia 7 Plus

Rs. 5,599

12 EMIs of Rs. 2,099

Built in Plan – 30 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, Free Airtel TV subscription

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Rs. 8,599

18 EMIs of Rs. 2,799

Built in Plan – 50 GB with rollover, UL calling with free roaming, 1 year Amazon Prime membership, Free Airtel TV subscription, Airtel Secure device protection

Airtel online store also offers financing facility for the Nokia smartphone range with EMIs starting at Rs. 1499. "We are committed to make it easier for customers, in particular college students and young professionals, to own premium smartphones,” says Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel.  

However, free subscription to Airtel TV is valid only until December 31, 2018.          

Here are the steps to purchase Nokia smartphone on Airtel Online Store:

1. Log on to www.airtel.in/onlinestore and select the device.
2. Check your eligibility and get loan approval and make the down payment. 
3. The device will be delivered to customer’s address.
4. On activation, the bundled postpaid plan will enable customers to use the services of Airtel. 

