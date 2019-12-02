Airtel Revises Mobile Tariffs By Up To Rs 2.85 Per Day, Details Here

Airtel kept the price and validity of the Rs 19 plan unchanged and added 100 SMS as an additional benefit

Bharti Airtel has announced revised tariff plans for its mobile subscribers. In a statement dated December 1, Airtel announced higher tariffs and revised benefits for 10 of its prepaid plans. These plans - priced from Rs 19 to Rs 1,699 - come with a validity period ranging from two days to 365 days. The tariff hike was to the tune of 50 paise-Rs 2.85 per day, according to the company statement. As part of the revision, Bharti Airtel kept the price and validity of its Rs 19 plan unchanged while adding 100 SMS as an additional benefit, according to the telecom company's statement.

Here are details of the revised tariffs as announced by Airtel for these prepaid plans:

Old Plans New Plans Price Validity Benefits Price Validity Benefits* Price Increase Per Day 19 2 Unlimited calling, 150 MB data 19 2 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS, 150 MB data 0 35 28 Rs 26.66 talktime, 100 MB data 49 28 Rs 38.52 talktime, 100 MB data 50 paise 65 28 Rs 130 talktime, 200 MB data 79 28 Rs 63.95 talktime, 200 MB data 50 paise 129 28 Unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2 GB 148 28 Unlimited calling, 300 SMS, 2 GB 71 paise 169 28 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1 GB per day 248 28 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB per day Rs 1.75-2.85 199 28 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, 1.5 GB per day 248 28 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB per day Rs 1.75-2.85 249 28 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB per day 298 28 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB per day Rs 1.75 448 82 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB per day 598 84 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB per day Rs 1.66 499 82 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB per day 698 84 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 2 GB per day Rs 2.22 998 336 Unlimited calling 3600 SMS, 12 GB 1498 264 Unlimited calling, 3,600 SMS, 24 GB Rs 1.49 1,699 365 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB per day 2398 2 Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, 1.5 GB per day Rs 1.64 *Fair-usage-policy applies on unlimited calling from Airtel to other networks. All calls beyond FUP limit to be charged @ 6 paise/minute

Airtel said its new plans offer generous data and calling benefits.

The company also announced additional benefits as part of its Airtel Thanks platform.

Airtel Thanks enables "access to premium content from Airtel Xstream (10,000 movies, exclusive shows, and 400 TV channels), Wynk Music, device protection, anti-virus protection and much more", the company said.