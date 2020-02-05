Bharti Airtel Inches Higher Gains Despite Q3 Loss

Other telecom stocks were mixed; Vodafone Idea lost 1.1 per cent and MTNL added 0.2 per cent

Bharti Airtel is trading marginally in the green, albeit off the highs of the day, after reporting third straight quarterly loss after market hours on Tuesday. India's third largest telecom firm posted a loss of Rs 1,035 crore for the three months ended December 31 compared with a profit of Rs 86.2 crore a year earlier. The loss, however, narrowed from a whopping Rs 23,044 crore in the September quarter.

At 11:30 a.m, the shares of Bharti Airtel were trading higher by Rs 2 or 0.3 per cent at Rs 521 on the BSE amid the Sensex's gains of 0.3 per cent. The shares have touched an intra-dy high of Rs 529 and a low of Rs 515 thus far.

Among other telecom stocks, Vodafone Idea weakened 1.1 per cent at Rs 5, while MTNL added 0.2 per cent at Rs 10.

Bharti Airtel had ended 1.7 per cent higher at Rs 519 ahead of its earnings announcement.