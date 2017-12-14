Bharti Airtel, Honor 7X Offer: How To Avail 90GB Data

How to avail Airtel-Honor 7X offer of 90GB free data

Airtel-Honor offer on prepaid recharge plans

Airtel-Honor offer on postpaid plans

Bharti Airtel, India's largest telecom services operator in terms of the number of subscribers, has partnered with smartphone maker Honor to provide free data, according to Amazon India's website, amazon.in. Airtel will offer 90GB free data to all Huawei Honor 7X smartphone buyers. Airtel's offer is valid for both prepaid and postpaid users all over the country. The free data will be credited into users' accounts in instalments. Every month, a user will get free 15GB extra data. The cycle runs for six months which makes it a total of 90GB.Honor 7X smartphone went on its second flash sale on Amazon India on Thursday from 12 PM. Honor 7X smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.Honor 7X is the latest smartphone of Honor launched in India. Airtel's free data offer is a part of Honor 7X launch offers.To avail this free 90GB data offer, Honor 7X prepaid users will have to recharge their number with Airtel's 4G prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349.Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan comes with 2GB daily data for 28 days. The total data in Airtel's Rs 349 plan is 56GB and after availing the Honor 7X free data offer, the total data that can be availed per month will be 71GB (56GB + 15GB). The pack also offers free unlimited calling and free SMSes (short message service). The prepaid recharge plan will last for 28 days, and customers will have to recharge for it every month in order to avail the offer.Airtel's postpaid users will get 15GB 3G/4G data for six months on the postpaid plan of Rs 499 which may differ depending on a customer's bill cycle.