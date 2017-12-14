Bharti Airtel, Honor 7X Offer: How To Avail 90GB Data

Honor 7X smartphone went on its second flash sale on Amazon India on Thursday from 12 PM. Honor 7X smartphone is available at a starting price of Rs 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 32GB storage version, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999.
How to avail Airtel-Honor 7X offer of 90GB free data
Honor 7X is the latest smartphone of Honor launched in India. Airtel's free data offer is a part of Honor 7X launch offers.
Airtel-Honor offer on prepaid recharge plans
To avail this free 90GB data offer, Honor 7X prepaid users will have to recharge their number with Airtel's 4G prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349.
Airtel Rs 349 prepaid recharge plan comes with 2GB daily data for 28 days. The total data in Airtel's Rs 349 plan is 56GB and after availing the Honor 7X free data offer, the total data that can be availed per month will be 71GB (56GB + 15GB). The pack also offers free unlimited calling and free SMSes (short message service). The prepaid recharge plan will last for 28 days, and customers will have to recharge for it every month in order to avail the offer.
Airtel-Honor offer on postpaid plans
Airtel's postpaid users will get 15GB 3G/4G data for six months on the postpaid plan of Rs 499 which may differ depending on a customer's bill cycle.