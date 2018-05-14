Airtel Grows Bigger With Over 330 Million Customers, Completes Telenor Acquisition All Telenor customers will be transitioned to Airtel network and will continue to enjoy services with the same SIM, same number, same plan benefits

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT Airtel's total mobile customer base in India now stands at over 330 million Highlights Entry of Reliance Jio has led to a consolidation in the telecom sector Airtel will now begin integrating Telenor's operations across 7 circles It will add 5 MHz to 7.2 MHz of Telenor's spectrum in each of 7 circles Idea and Vodafone are set to join hands in their joint bids to counter



The transaction has received all regulatory and statutory approvals. As a next step, Airtel will begin integrating Telenor India's operations across seven circles - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP (East), UP (West) and Assam.



All existing customers of Telenor India will now become a part of India's largest mobile network and will enjoy world-class services - high speed data, voice and content - at affordable prices. All the customers will be transitioned seamlessly to the Airtel network and will continue to enjoy uninterrupted services with the Same SIM, Same Number, and Same Plan/Pack benefits, said Bharti Airtel on Monday in a stock market filing.



With the completion of this transaction, Airtel's total mobile customer base in India now stands at over 330 million, further cementing its leadership position.



Airtel will add 5 MHz to 7.2 MHz of Telenor's spectrum (1800 band) in each of the seven circles. The addition of this fresh spectrum (total of 43.4 MHz) will enable Airtel to further expand network capacity across these markets and fortify its network leadership. Airtel plans to step up investments and aggressively expand its high speed data network across the country over the coming year as part of Project Leap, its network transformation program.



Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia) said: "The acquisition consolidates our market leadership, further strengthens our network portfolio in key markets and will add to shareholder value."







