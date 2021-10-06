Bharti Airtel Conducts India's First 5G Trial In Rural Area; Stock Trading Flat

As of 10:50 am, Bharti Airtel shares are trading flat at Rs 699 on the BSE in a subdued market

Bharti Airtel has conducted India's first 5G trial in in a rural location at Bhaipur Bramanan village on the outskirts of Delhi-NCR region, in partnership with Ericsson. "The trial showcases the massive potential offered by 5G towards bridging the digital divide by enabling access to high speed broadband through solutions such as enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) services," Bharti Airtel said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

Randeep Singh Sekhon, Airtel CTO said, "5G will be a transformational technology when it comes to delivering broadband coverage to the last mile through use cases like FWA and contribute to a more inclusive digital economy."

Bharti Airtel carried out the 5G trial on the mid-band trial spectrum in 3,500 MHz band and existing FDD spectrum band. The infrastructure was powered by Ericsson's 3GPP-compliant 5G radio.

Ericsson provides information and communication technology to telecom operators across networks, digital services and emerging businesses.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel's rights entitlement issue opened with a bang on Tuesday. The rights shares were locked at the upper circuit of 40 per cent at Rs 204.50 on the BSE on Tuesday i.e. first day of subscription.

As of 10:50 am, Bharti Airtel shares are trading flat at Rs 699 on the BSE in a subdued market.