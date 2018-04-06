Airtel Best Selling Post-paid Plans: Rs 399 Vs Rs 499 Vs Rs 649 Vs Rs 799 Vs Rs 1,199

(Also Read: Airtel's 1000 GB Free Data Offer Extended Till October 31)
Best-selling post-paid plans of Airtel
Airtel post-paid plan of Rs 399
This post-paid plan of Airtel offers 20 GB 3G/4G data with rollover facility. Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls are allowed. Outgoing calls on roaming are also free with this plan. Subscription to Wynk Music - Airtel's music app - is also on offer while a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime, the music/video streaming services from Amazon, are also a part of the plan.
Airtel post-paid plan of Rs 499
This post-paid plan of Airtel offers 40 GB 3G/4G data with rollover. Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls are allowed. Outgoing calls on roaming are also free. Wynk Music, live TV and movies and handset damage protection are offered as additional benefits. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this plan.
The latest offering among Airtel's best-selling post-paid plans - the Rs 649 post-paid plan - offers 50 GB 3G/4G data with rollover. Earlier, this plan used to offer 30 GB of data with rollover benefits. Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls are allowed. Outgoing calls on roaming are also free. Wynk Music, live TV and movies and handset damage protection are offered as additional benefits. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this plan. This plan also guarantees one free add-on connection - a child post-paid connection - with unlimited calls.
Airtel post-paid plan of Rs 799
This post-paid plan of Airtel offers 60 GB 3G/4G data with rollover. Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls are allowed. Outgoing calls on roaming are also free. Wynk Music, live TV and movies and handset damage protection are offered as additional benefits. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this plan. Two free add-on connections with unlimited calls are offered with this plan.
Airtel post-paid plan of Rs 1,199
This post-paid plan of Airtel offers 90 GB 3G/4G data with rollover. Unlimited local, STD and incoming roaming calls are allowed. Outgoing calls on roaming are also free. Wynk Music, live TV and movies and handset damage protection are offered as additional benefits. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also bundled with this plan. Three free add-on connections with unlimited calls are offered with this plan.