Bharti Airtel Announces Rs 289 Prepaid Recharge Plan. Details Here

Airtel's new prepaid recharge plan is valid for 48 days.

Bharti Airtel has come up with a new prepaid recharge plan and is offering unlimited calling and data benefits. Airtel's new plan is priced at Rs 289. Telecom operators are coming up with new offers almost on a daily basis. The telecom sector in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016, pushing the sector towards consolidation. Last month, National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) gave final approval to the merger of Vodafone India and Idea Cellular.

Airtel's new prepaid plan in detail:

Under the Rs 289 plan, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. Customers also get 1 GB data and 100 SMSes per day. The plan is valid for 48 days and applicable for all handsets, said the operator on its official website -- airtel.in.

Airtel also offers a prepaid pack priced at Rs 299 which offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. The pack also offers 100 SMSes per day and 1.4 GB data per day. However, the pack is valid for 42 days.

Last week, Airtel launched three new prepaid recharge packs priced at Rs. 35, Rs. 65 and Rs. 95. However, these prepaid recharge packs will be initially launched in the Punjab, Tamil Nadu and UP West circles. The recharge packs will be rolled out in other parts of the country over the next few weeks, Bharti Airtel had said.