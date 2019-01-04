Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Jio Postpaid Plans Under Rs 500 Compared Here

Under Rs 499 plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility.

Telecom operators are offering a host of benefits with postpaid plans these days. Companies such as Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea are offering additional benefits such as subscription to Amazon Prime Video and Netflix along with regular benefits of unlimited calling and data to attract customers. The country's telecom sector has witnessed high competition since the launch of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Jio in September 2016. Here is a comparison of postpaid plans under Rs 500 offered by Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio:

Airtel's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 40 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility, which enables a subscriber to carry forward the unused data in a billing cycle to the next one. Subscription of Amazon Prime Video for one year and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan.

Airtel's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Airtel offers unlimited calling, 75 GB 3G/4G data per month with a rollover facility. Subscription of Netflix for three months, Amazon Prime Video for one year and Airtel TV is also bundled with this plan. Customers also get handset protection with this plan.

Vodafone's Rs. 399 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 40 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack offers a bill guarantee which means that subscribers get guaranteed lowest bill for using this postpaid plan. Besides free subscription to Vodafone Play, customers also get Amazon Prime for one year. This plan offers coupons worth Rs. 399 every month.

Vodafone's Rs. 499 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Vodafone offers unlimited calling, 75 GB of data with a rollover benefit of up to 200 GB. This pack also comes with a bill guarantee. Customers get free subscription to Vodafone Play and Amazon Prime is free for one year. This postpaid plan offers coupons worth Rs. 499 every month. The benefit of red mobile shield is also available with this pack.

Reliance Jio's Rs. 199 postpaid plan:

Under this plan, Reliance Jio offers unlimited calling and 25 GB of data per month. After the consumption of 25 GB, Jio charges Rs. 20 per GB. Customers get complimentary subscription of Jio apps and 100 SMSes per day.