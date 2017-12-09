Airtel's 2G/3G/4G Prepaid Data Recharge Packs Under Rs 500

Here are some of the prepaid data packs of Airtel under Rs 500:



Airtel's Rs 146 prepaid data pack

(Airtel’s Rs 146 prepaid data pack offers 1GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data.)



Airtel's Rs 175 prepaid data pack



Airtel's Rs 248 prepaid data pack



Airtel's Rs 259 prepaid data pack



Airtel's Rs 398 prepaid data pack



Airtel's Rs 497 prepaid recharge pack

Bharti Airtel, the country's largest telecom services operator, is offering up to 5GB or gigabytes of data in its prepaid recharge data packs priced under Rs 500 and most of them have a validity of 28 days. Some of the prepaid data plans offer more data to users of 4G enabled handsets and SIMs. The offers on these prepaid data plans come amid aggressive data price war that has been unleashed by new comer Reliance Jio in the telecom services market. Jio, which has swarmed the market with its free voice calls and cheap data benefits, has made incumbent operators like Airtel roll out better offers for customers.This prepaid data pack offers 1GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data with a validity of seven days, according to Airtel's website, airtel.in.This prepaid data pack offers 2GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data with a validity period of 28 days.This prepaid data pack offers 3GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data with a validity period of 28 days.(Airtel's Rs 259 prepaid data pack offers 2GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data for 28 days.)This prepaid data pack offers 2GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data for 28 days. An extra 2GB data is also provided on 4G handsets with 4G SIMs.This prepaid data pack offers 5GB 2GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data for 28 days.This prepaid data pack offers 5GB 2G/3G/4G Airtel data for 28 days. An extra 5GB data is applicable to 4G handsets and 4G SIMs, said Airtel on its website.