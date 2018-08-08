NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Bharat Petroleum Surprises Analysts With Three-Fold Jump In April-June Profit

Brent crude oil futures climbed about 13 per cent in the June quarter.

Earnings | | Updated: August 08, 2018 19:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bharat Petroleum Surprises Analysts With Three-Fold Jump In April-June Profit

BPCL logged a net profit of Rs 2,293 crore in the fiscal first quarter that ended on June 30

Bharat Petroleum Corporation reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday, helped by strong refining margins.

Profit rose three-fold from a year earlier to Rs 2,293 crore ($334.16 million) in the first quarter ended June 30, the state-controlled oil refining and marketing company said.

Analysts on average had expected a net profit of Rs 1,998 crore, according to Thomson Reuters.

Brent crude oil futures climbed about 13 per cent in the June quarter.

Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.49 per barrel from $4.88 per barrel a year earlier.

($1 = 68.6200 Indian rupees)

© Thomson Reuters 2018

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bharat PetroleumBPCL

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsMaruti SwiftCalcium And Vitamin D FoodsYoga AsanasTrain StatusPNR StatusMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XMobikwikAmazon OffersFlipkart OffersSwiggy CouponsZomato OffersHuawei P20SGOT/SGPTPrice ComparisonTeam India

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top