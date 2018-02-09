Bharat Petroleum Posts 6% Fall In December Quarter Net Profit Profit for the quarter ended December 31 stood at Rs 2,144 crore compared with Rs 2,272 crore last year, the company said in a filing.

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd on Friday posted a near 6 per cent fall in third-quarter profit, but still marginally beat analysts' estimates.Profit for the quarter ended December 31 stood at Rs 2,144 crore compared with Rs 2,272 crore last year, the company said in a filing.Analysts on average had expected the refiner to post a profit of Rs 2,118 crore, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.89 per barrel for the quarter ended December 31, from $5.90 per barrel in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 70,195 crore.