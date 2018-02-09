NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Live TVHighlightsLatestMarketsLive BlogMoneyVideoOpinionYour TaxMore

Bharat Petroleum Posts 6% Fall In December Quarter Net Profit

Profit for the quarter ended December 31 stood at Rs 2,144 crore compared with Rs 2,272 crore last year, the company said in a filing.

Budget 2018 | | Updated: February 09, 2018 20:46 IST
11 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bharat Petroleum Posts 6% Fall In December Quarter Net Profit

Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 70,195 crore.

State-run refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd on Friday posted a near 6 per cent fall in third-quarter profit, but still marginally beat analysts' estimates.

Profit for the quarter ended December 31 stood at Rs 2,144 crore compared with Rs 2,272 crore last year, the company said in a filing.

Analysts on average had expected the refiner to post a profit of Rs 2,118 crore, Thomson Reuters Eikon data showed.

Average gross refining margin, the difference between the cost of crude oil processed and the prices of refined products, rose to $7.89 per barrel for the quarter ended December 31, from $5.90 per barrel in the same period last year.

Comments
Close [X]
Revenue from operations for the quarter rose 9.5 per cent to Rs 70,195 crore.
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Budget 2018Bharat Petroleum Corp LtdBPCL

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVMaldivesAuto Expo 2018Train Status

................................ Advertisement ................................