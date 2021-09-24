Bharat Petroleum, SBI Card Launch Co-Branded RuPay Credit Card: Check Features

BPCL SBI RuPay credit cards provides benefits on fuel spends, groceries, movies, among others

State-run oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) partnered with State Bank of India (SBI) Cards to launch the BPCL SBI Co-branded RuPay contactless credit card. The card is said to provide rewarding fuel savings and benefits, and cardholders will also make huge savings on other categories of spends which include groceries, dining, departmental stores, and movies, according to a statement shared by the National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI).

The users of BPCL SBI Card RuPay will receive 13X reward points on every Rs. 100 spent on fuel purchases at the Bharat Petroleum petrol pumps and one per cent fuel surcharge waiver on every transaction upto Rs. 4,000, translating to 4.25 per cent, according to the statement.

Customers using the contactless credit card will earn 2,000 activation bonus reward points worth Rs. 500 on the payment of joining fee.

Apart from the fuel-related benefits, the BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit cardholders will also receive 5X reward points on every Rs 100 spent at categories such as groceries, movies, departmental stores, and dining. The card offers one reward point for every Rs 100 spent on the non-fuel retail purchases.

“The launch of the BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card is a significant step in the association between BPCL, SBI Card, and NPCI consistent with our focus on driving digital transactions in our retail outlets.

The BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card offers value back of 4.25 per cent on fuel across our 19000+ outlets across India, along with a bouquet of other best-in-class benefits,'' said Mr P.S. Ravi, Executive Director (Retail), Bharat Petroleum.

SBI Cards and Payment Services Limited is a non-banking financial company that provides extensive credit card portfolio to the individual cardholders and corporate clients which includes rewards, lifestyle travel and fuel, and banking partnerships cards.

''Whether one is commuting to work, running errands on weekends, or planning to take a road trip, using a fuel credit card help save more while enjoying the convenience of digital payments.

The BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card has been designed to ensure that customers not only save more on their fuel spends but also benefit from other shopping categories,'' said Mr Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI.

On Friday, September 24, shares of Bharat Petroleum were last trading 0.08 per cent at Rs 419.50 apiece on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum opened on the BSE at Rs 420.10, registering an intra day high of Rs 423.25 and an intra day low of Rs 418.60, in the trading session so far.