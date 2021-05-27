BPCL Gains Over 1% On Jump In March Quarter Profit

BPCL's revenues from operations during the quarter under consideration rose 21.5 per cent

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) shares gained more than one per cent in a subdued market as day after the company reported a 4-fold rise in net profit of Rs 11,940 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 from Rs 2,776 crore in the same quarter last year. The profit for the quarter included a one-time gain of Rs 6,992.9 crore.

BPCL's revenues from operations during the quarter under consideration rose 21.5 per cent to Rs 98,755.6 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's board approved a final dividend of Rs 58 per share, including a one-time special dividend of Rs 35 per share. The dividend will work out to Rs 12,581.66 crore, including a special dividend of Rs 7,592.38 crore.

The BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty were trading minor losses of 70 points ansd 10 points respectively, at the time.