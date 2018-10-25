NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Earnings

Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Profit Jumps 60% To 185 Crore Rupees

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 2.36 billion rupees, according to Refinitiv estimates.

Earnings | | Updated: October 25, 2018 14:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Profit Jumps 60% To 185 Crore Rupees

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3 per cent to 67.80 billion rupees.

State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted on Thursday a 60 per cent surge in second-quarter profit, but missed analysts' estimates.

Net profit came in at 1.85 billion rupees (185 crore rupees) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.15 billion rupees (115 crore rupees) a year earlier, BHEL said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 2.36 billion rupees (236 crore rupees), according to Refinitiv estimates.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3 per cent to 67.80 billion rupees.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bharat Heavy Electricals LimitedBharat Heavy Electricals earnings

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveJagan Reddy CBI ChiefAlok NathNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusNirav Modi Cardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat KohliP Chidambaram

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top