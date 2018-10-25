Bharat Heavy Electricals Q2 Profit Jumps 60% To 185 Crore Rupees

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3 per cent to 67.80 billion rupees.

State-run power plant equipment manufacturer Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd posted on Thursday a 60 per cent surge in second-quarter profit, but missed analysts' estimates.

Net profit came in at 1.85 billion rupees (185 crore rupees) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.15 billion rupees (115 crore rupees) a year earlier, BHEL said.

Analysts on average had expected the company to post a profit of 2.36 billion rupees (236 crore rupees), according to Refinitiv estimates.

Total revenue from operations rose 6.3 per cent to 67.80 billion rupees.