Bharat Bill Payment System: How To Pay For Your Utility Bills And Other Details

With Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), payment becomes instant, seamless and convenient.

Business | | Updated: March 05, 2018 11:43 IST
Under BBPS, consumer has the control of all bills at one place.

Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) is an RBI initiative that offers accessible and interoperable bill payment services to consumers across India. According to the official website of Bharat Bill Payment System- bharatbillpay.com, it is a centralised bill payment system for everyday bills of consumers. BBPS covers repetitive payments for everyday utility services such as electricity, water, gas, telecom and Direct-to-Home (DTH), as mentioned on Bharat Bill Payment System's official website. The payment modes options at BBPS are cash, cards (credit, debit cards), IMPS, UPI, AEPS, internet banking, UPI and wallets.

With Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), payment becomes instant, seamless and convenient, posted the official handle of BBPS-@BharatBillPay.   Under BBPS, consumer has the control of all bills at one place and can be paid anywhere and anytime and transaction can be done on any custome- facing channel, noted official website of BBPS. The utility bills that are currently covered in BBPS are electricity, telecom (landline postpaid, mobile post-paid and broad-band postpaid), gas, water and DTH, said a tweet posted by official handle of Digital India- digitalindia.gov.in. 

Steps to make online payment using Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS):

1. Connect to any internet banking/app of respective bank

2. Now, click on bill payment or BBPS tab

3. Choose the category of biller and enter the bill details

4. Initiate a payment and get instant confirmation

5. The consumer would get an instant confirmation and receipt once the transaction is successfully completed, An SMS would also be triggered by the bank/non-bank.

