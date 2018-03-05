Bharat Bill Payment System: How To Pay For Your Utility Bills And Other Details

With Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), payment becomes instant, seamless and convenient, posted the official handle of BBPS-@BharatBillPay.
Escape the long queues to pay your utility bills! #BharatBillPay#DigitalPaymentspic.twitter.com/YJtZYyCZDb— Bharat BillPay (@BharatBillPay) March 1, 2018
Under BBPS, consumer has the control of all bills at one place and can be paid anywhere and anytime and transaction can be done on any custome- facing channel, noted official website of BBPS. The utility bills that are currently covered in BBPS are electricity, telecom (landline postpaid, mobile post-paid and broad-band postpaid), gas, water and DTH, said a tweet posted by official handle of Digital India- digitalindia.gov.in.
Instant. Seamless and Convenient. Welcome to Bharat BillPay, a payment companion for all your utility bills! #DigitalPayments#BillPaypic.twitter.com/L25XZNRE48— Bharat BillPay (@BharatBillPay) February 26, 2018
#BharatBillPayFAQs | What are the utility bills i can pay in @BharatBillPay systems?#BharatBillPayFAQs#DigitalIndiaFactspic.twitter.com/kLNPWdqUrd— Digital India (@_DigitalIndia) March 4, 2018
Steps to make online payment using Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS):
1. Connect to any internet banking/app of respective bank
2. Now, click on bill payment or BBPS tab
3. Choose the category of biller and enter the bill details
Comments
5. The consumer would get an instant confirmation and receipt once the transaction is successfully completed, An SMS would also be triggered by the bank/non-bank.