Popular Prepaid Recharge Plans Of Airtel: Rs 199 Vs Rs 349 And More

Airtel, the biggest telecom company in India, is caught in an extended price war with Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio. In a bid to attract more customers and retain market share, Airtel has revamped its data and talk-time packages to give users unlimited calling and 1GB of high speed data per day. Some of the popular prepaid recharge plans of Airtel are for Rs 199, Rs 349, Rs 448, Rs 549 and Rs 799. All these Airtel prepaid plans offer attractive data and voice benefits.Here are the best-selling prepaid calling and data packages by Airtel:Airtel Rs. 349 Prepaid Recharge PlanAirtel's Rs. 349 offer allows subscribers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 2 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs. 349 recharge also comes with 100 free SMS per day for the validity period 28 days, according to Airtel's website - airtel.in.Airtel Rs. 448 Prepaid Recharge PlanAirtel's special recharge plan priced at Rs. 448 comes with 1 GB of 3G/4G speed data per day. The Rs. 448 pack also includes unlimited local and STD calls and free national roaming, besides 100 SMS per day. This plan is valid for 70 days.Airtel Rs 549 Prepaid Recharge PlanAirtel's Rs. 549 offer allows subscribers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 3 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. This Airtel plan also comes bundled with 100 free SMS per day for 28 days.Airtel Rs 799 Prepaid Recharge PlanAirtel's Rs. 799 offer allows subscribers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls along with 3.5 GB data per day for a validity period of 28 days. Airtel's Rs. 799 recharge also comes with 100 free SMS per day for the validity