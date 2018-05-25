Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 100: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone Reliance Jio Rs 19 plan is valid for just one day and offers 0.15 GB data following which the speed falls to 64 kbps.

Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Jio offers several prepaid recharge plans under the price of Rs 100. The Jio prepaid recharge plans cost Rs 19, Rs 52 and Rs 98. They offer everything from unlimited voice calling to limited data plan and a limited number of smses. Not only Reliance Jio, other telecom operators such as Vodafone and Airtel, too, offer prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100. For instance, Airtel has prepaid recharge plans that lighten the consumer's purse strings by Rs 8, Rs 40, Rs 98 and Rs 99.It is valid for just one day and offers 0.15 GB data following which the speed falls to 64 kbps. It has unlimited voice calling and 20 smses free.It is valid for seven days and offers 1.05 GB data after which the data speed falls to 64kbps. One can use 0.15 GB data daily. The number of free smses is 70. It offers unlimited voice calling.It is valid for 28 days and offers the total data of 2 GB.It offers unlimited voice calling and 300 free smses.Recently Jio launched postpaid unlimited India plan for Rs 199 per month. The plan offers 50 paise per international calling. Reliance Jio launched Jio Postapid at Rs. 199 that offers unlimited benefits and a zero touch service experience.Having said this, Jio also offers some 2 GB plans in the range of Rs 198 to Rs 498.The Rs 198 plan with 56 GB data is valid for 28 days, the Rs 398 with 140 GB data is valid for 70 days and Rs 448 plan with 168 GB data is valid for 84 days and Rs 498 plan with 182 GB data is valid for 91 days.Bharti Airtel also offers several plans that are priced under Rs 100. The plans are priced at Rs 8, Rs 40, Rs 98 and Rs 99.Airtel prepaid recharge Rs 8 plan: This offers local and STD calls at 30 paise per minute for 56 days.This plan offers Rs 35 talktime with unlimited validity.The plan offers 4 GB data for 28 days.The plan offers unlimited local and STD calls, roaming calls. The plan offers 100 sms per day and 1 GB data along with 30 GB data extra. The plan is valid for 28 days.Besides this, Airtel offers a plan for Rs 448 for 82 days that offers unlimited calling and 1.4 GB per dayIt offers 3G/4G data for one hour, according to its website vodafone.in.Besides this,that are priced at less than Rs 100. There are five plans that are priced at less than Rs 100.It is an internet pack and hence doesn't offer a talktime. The Vodafone plan is valid for 28 days.It is an internet pack that is valid for 5 days. The plan offers 375 MB at the rate of 4G/3G/2G speed. After 375 MB, you will be charged at the rate of 4 paise per 10 kb.The Vodafone internet plan offers 500 MB of 4G//3G/2G data for 28 days. After 500 MB, the customer is supposed will have to pay 4 paise per 10 kb. The validity of the plan is 7 days.