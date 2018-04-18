Best Offers From IndiGo, GoAir, Jet Airways, AirAsia On Flight Tickets. Details Here.

Here are the latest offers on flight tickets by IndiGo, Jet Airways, GoAir and AirAsia in detail:
Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets
Jet Airways has come up with a discount offer of up to 30 per cent on select international flight tickets. The airline is offering its customers substantial savings on bookings for travel to destinations in Europe this winter season. The sale is valid on select European destinations via Paris and Amsterdam to cities such as Barcelona, Brussels, Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Geneva, Madrid, Manchester, Munich, Prague, Rome, Venice, Zurich and many more, said the airline in the statement. The offer is valid for 14 days starting April 17, 2018.
GoAir's offer on flight tickets
GoAir airline is offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,608 under its 'Low Fare Wednesday' offer, today said the airline. Customers can book their flight tickets till May 18, 2018. GoAir is offering flight tickets starting at Rs 1,608 from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. The airline is also offering flight tickets at discounted rates from Pune to Ahmedabad (starting at Rs 1,681), Lucknow to Delhi (starting at Rs 1,697), and Bengaluru to Mumbai (starting at Rs 2,626).
AirAsia's offer on flight tickets:
Domestic:
AirAsia India is offering up to 20 per cent discount on base fares of all domestic flight tickets under a promotional sale offer. Bookings for the offer are open till October 22, 2018. The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31. In order to avail the discount offer, users need to pick a seat during the flight booking.
International:
AirAsia is also offering up to 60 per cent discount on base fares of all international flight tickets under a different sale offer. Bookings for AirAsia's discount offer on international flight tickets are open till April 22, 2018. The travel period of AirAsia India's offer ends on October 31. For premium flatbed flights, one can avail only 20 per cent discount on fares.
IndiGo's offer on flight tickets:
IndiGo, the country's largest carrier, is offering a cashback of Rs 1,500 on booking of flight tickets using Citibank credit or debit cards. One can book tickets between April 18, 2018 to April 21, 2018 to avail the offer. The offer is valid on a minimum transaction of Rs 7,500 and the customers will have to book the tickets on IndiGo's app or website to avail the offer, said the Gurgaon-headquartered airline.