Bengaluru Transit Infra Projects To Yield Real Estate Growth Across 24 Locations

Bengaluru Transit Infra Projects: Some of the major transit infrastructure projects in Bengaluru, including metro and roadways, will unlock the possibilities for large-scale real estate development across 24 key locations in the city. According to a recent research report ‘Bengaluru Urban Infrastructure Report, 2020 - A Comprehensive Take on Major Transit-Oriented Infrastructure Projects with Key Impact Markets', released by Knight Frank, these infrastructure projects are being implemented under various models at an estimated cost of more than $11.4 billion. According to an analysis by Knight Frank, around 24 locations have been identified to benefit from the transit-oriented infrastructural development in Bengaluru.



These projects will be able to drive incremental real estate development across some of the well-established office hubs as also isolated locations that required public transport connectivity. According to the report, it is estimated that around 127 kilometres of metro and 270 km of road projects are under various stages of construction in Bengaluru. Bengaluru metro phase 2, extensions, and new lines are expected to be completed between the period of 2021-2025. The major road projects, namely, peripheral ring road (PRR), satellite town ring road (STRR), and suburban rail network are likely to be completed after 2025.