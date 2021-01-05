Bengaluru-Based Startup Raises Rs 10 Crore From Blue Ashva Capital

The green energy company will use the fund to expedite its growth, product roadmaps

A Bangalore based startup - Devic Earth Private Limited has raised its first institutional funding of Rs 10 crores from Blue Ashva Sampada Fund. The green technology company will use the fund to expedite its growth, product roadmaps, as well as an operational presence in global markets. Devic Earth is uniquely placed across markets with its products that are scalable and sustainable, to provide user-friendly solutions to problems arising due to air pollution. The firm's niche product offering of Devic Earth- ‘Pure Skies' provides a technologically advanced and user-friendly solution to improve the ambient air quality.

It comes with a Wi-Fi based technology to handle the airborne gaseous and particle pollutants across industries, homes, and cities. Devic Earth - Pure Skies helps to remove 40-50 per cent of nano-sized particles at <20µm, including PM2.5 and PM10, at the push of a button.

The company was founded in 2018, by Dr. Srikanth Sola, a cardiologist, with the aim of eradicating the root cause of various health and environmental disorders originating from pollution.

"Devic Earth has developed and deployed a unique technology, Pure Skies, for improving air quality. Its ability to solve air pollution at scale for cities and large outdoor areas, factories and industries would find application globally. Truly an Indian Innovation ready to solve the global challenge of air pollution. We are proud to be partnering with Devic Earth to offer Clean air as a Service (CaaS)." said Satya Bansal, Founder, Blue Ashva Capital.



“We are excited to have Blue Ashva Capital invest in our company and share our vision and mission of providing pure air to families and businesses across the world,'' said Dr. Srikanth Sola, Founder and CEO of Devic Earth Pvt. Ltd.