Sansera Engineering: How To Check Allotment Status

Sansera Engineering is likely to finalise the share allotment status today i.e. September 21, 2021. The Bengaluru-based auto component manufacturer's initial public offering (IPO), which was open between September 14 and September 16, was subscribed 11.47 times, with investors bidding for 13.83 crore shares against the 1.21 crore shares on offer.
The IPO was an offer for sale by promoters Subramonia Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal Kothenath, Fatheraj Singhvi and Devappa Devaraj, and shareholders Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene.
The portion reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received the most interest, with subscription of 26.47 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed around 1.37 times and the RII segment was subscribed around 3.15 times.
Sansera Engineering manufactures precision forged and machined components for engine, transmission, suspension, braking, chassis and other systems.
Here's how to check the the allotment status on Link Intime
Access linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.
Select any one of the options: PAN, Application No or DP Client ID
Fill in the information
Click on the 'Search' button
Here's how to check allotment status through BSE
Access bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type by clicking on the "Equity" option.
Select the Issue name i.e. Sansera Engineering IPO from the dropdown list
Input the Application number
Enter PAN number
Tick the 'I am not Robot' option
Click on 'Search' Button