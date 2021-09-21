Sansera Engineering: How To Check Allotment Status

Sansera Engineering manufactures precision forged and machined components

Sansera Engineering is likely to finalise the share allotment status today i.e. September 21, 2021. The Bengaluru-based auto component manufacturer's initial public offering (IPO), which was open between September 14 and September 16, was subscribed 11.47 times, with investors bidding for 13.83 crore shares against the 1.21 crore shares on offer.

The IPO was an offer for sale by promoters Subramonia Sekhar Vasan, Unni Rajagopal Kothenath, Fatheraj Singhvi and Devappa Devaraj, and shareholders Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene.

The portion reserved for the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) received the most interest, with subscription of 26.47 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) portion was subscribed around 1.37 times and the RII segment was subscribed around 3.15 times.

Here's how to check the the allotment status on Link Intime

Access linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html.

Select any one of the options: PAN, Application No or DP Client ID

Fill in the information

Click on the 'Search' button

Here's how to check allotment status through BSE

Access bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select the issue type by clicking on the "Equity" option.

Select the Issue name i.e. Sansera Engineering IPO from the dropdown list

Input the Application number

Enter PAN number

Tick the 'I am not Robot' option

Click on 'Search' Button