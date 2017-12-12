'Be A Vigilant Consumer! MRP Is Inclusive Of GST', Says Government

Be a smart and vigilant consumer ! Don't pay more than MRP. MRP is inclusive of GST. #GoodAndSimpleTaxpic.twitter.com/TmRfQ2bfLh — GST@GoI (@askGST_GoI) December 12, 2017

MRP or Maximum Retail Price of a product - which is the maximum price that can be charged from a consumer - is inclusive of GST or Goods and Services Tax. This was said by the government on microblogging site Twitter. "Be a smart and vigilant consumer! Don't pay more than MRP. MRP is inclusive of GST," the government said through its Twitter account @askGST_GOI, a helpline set up by the Central Board of Excise and Customs (CBEC) for addressal of GST-related queries.Giving an example of how MRP should be put on a retail bill, the government shared a toll free helpline - 1800-11-4000/14404 - for complaints regarding unfair billing over MRP. "If you are charged unfairly over the MRP, then lodge a complaint on toll free no. 1800-11-4000/14404," it noted.The government has time and again come out with initiatives to spread awareness about GST and allay concerns of businessmen, traders and consumer alike.GST helplinesFor ease of transition to the new indirect tax regime, the government has in the past opened many lines of communication to address GST-related queries. Some of these channels are listed below:GST Help Desk - emailcbecmitra.helpdesk@icegate.gov.inhelpdesk@gst.gov.inGST Help Desk - Telephone1800 1200 2320120 4888999GST - Twitter handles@askGST_GOI, @askGSTechThe government launched GST (Goods and Services Tax) on July 1, 2017.Here are five latest things to know about GST:In its 23rd meeting held on the November 10, 2017, the GST Council, chaired by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, recommended a major relief in rates on certain goods.These rate changes came into effect from November 15, 2017.On 178 items, the GST rate was brought down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.These items included wires, cables, furniture, mattress, trunk, suitcase, vanity cases, travelling bags, detergents, washing/cleaning preparations, shampoos, hair creams, hair dyes, henna powder or paste, perfumes, toilet waters, sinks, washbasins, seats, razor and razor blades, among many others.The GST Council also made changes to the composition scheme. The GST Council decided that taxpayers with an annual aggregate turnover up to Rs. 1.5 crore need to file return using Form GSTR-1 on a quarterly basis, while taxpayers with a turnover of above Rs. 1.5 crore need to file it on a monthly basis.