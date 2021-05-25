Barbeque Nation Zooms After Revenue Jumps 19% To Rs 226 Crore In March Quarter

Share price of Barbeque Nation settled 18.86 per cent higher at Rs 760.20 on the BSE.

Share price of Barbeque Nation surged around 20 per cent on Tuesday, May 25, after the leading casual dining restaurant chain announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21. On Tuesday, Barbeque Nation opened on the BSE at Rs 659, swinging to an intra day high of Rs 767.50 and an intra day low of Rs 650.75, throughout the trading session. Barbeque Nation reported a net profit of Rs 6 crore in the March quarter for fiscal 2020-21, compared to a loss of Rs 28 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges, Barbeque Nation's revenue from operations increased 18.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 226 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020-21, compared to Rs 190 crore in the year-ago period. The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 56 crore, registering a growth of 128 per cent over last year's corresponding quarter.



Barbeque Nation was established in 2006 and currently operated 147 outlets in the country across 77 cities. Additionally, it also operates one outlet in Malaysia, four outlets in UAE, and one outlet in Oman.



On the NSE, Barbeque Nation opened at Rs 657, registering an intra day high of Rs 765.35 and an intra day low of Rs 650, throughout the session. It settled 14.93 per cent higher at Rs 733 on the NSE.

