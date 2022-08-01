Banks Will Remain Closed For 13 Days In August. See Full List

According to the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed for 13 days in August month.

The Reserve Bank of India has rolled out the list of bank holidays for the month of August. According to the RBI calendar, both public and private banks will remain closed for 13 days in the month, which include gazette, statutory holidays, as well as Sundays. In addition, banks don't operate on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month. Apart from these holidays, there are several regional festivals including Ganesh Chaturthi, Janmashtami, Shahenshahi, and Muharram due to which the services will get affected. Therefore, the local branches of the banks in the respective state would also remain closed. On the occasion of Independence Day, August 15, banks, across the country, will remain closed.

As the banks will not remain operational for almost half of August month, it is advised that you plan all your bank-related work accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. Notably, online banking services will be available despite the holidays.

Here is the complete list of bank holidays for August 2022.

August 1: Sunday

August 8: Sunday

August 14: Second Saturday

August 15: Sunday

August 22: Sunday

August 28: Fourth Saturday

August 29: Sunday

National and Regional Holidays

August 1: Drukpa Tshe-zi (Sikkim)

August 8 and 9: Muharram

August 11 and 12: Raksha Bandhan

August 13: Patriot's Day

August 15: Independence Day

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi)

August 18: Janmashtami

August 19: Shravan Vad/Krishna Jayanthi

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi