Banks To Remain Open Till 8 PM On March 31: RBI The bank customers will be able to access the centralised payment systems such as the RTGS and NEFT well above the extended business hours on March 31

8 Shares EMAIL PRINT RBI decided that banks will keep their counters open upto 8 pm on March 31



In the circular issued by the RBI, it is further stated that necessary arrangements have been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country. The bank customers will be able to access the centralised payment systems such as the RTGS and NEFT well above the extended business hours.



However, the centralised payments services will remain closed on April 2. The second day of the next financial year has been declared a bank holiday so as to allow them to close their annual financial accounts. The banking regulator, nevertheless, will work on April 2.



The RBI statement said, "With a view to providing greater convenience to tax payers, it has been decided that RBI offices and all designated branches of agency banks conducting government banking will keep their counters open up to 8.00 p.m. on March 31, 2018. Electronic transactions can be done till the midnight of that day."



The income tax (I-T) department has kept the offices open on March 30 and March 31 despite the days being holidays otherwise. It is noteworthy that the CBDT has extended the deadline for linking PAN card to aadhaar card until June 30.



In a bid to provide greater convenience to tax payers, the banking regulator, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has decided that banks that conduct government banking will keep their counters open upto 8 pm on Saturday (March 31). Even the RBI offices and all branches will remain operational on Saturday till the late evening (8 pm). Besides this, the regulator has allowed that the electronic transactions can be done till the midnight on Saturday beyond the routine business hours.In the circular issued by the RBI, it is further stated that necessary arrangements have been made to conduct special clearing operations across the country. The bank customers will be able to access the centralised payment systems such as the RTGS and NEFT well above the extended business hours.However, the centralised payments services will remain closed on April 2. The second day of the next financial year has been declared a bank holiday so as to allow them to close their annual financial accounts. The banking regulator, nevertheless, will work on April 2. The RBI statement said, "With a view to providing greater convenience to tax payers, it has been decided that RBI offices and all designated branches of agency banks conducting government banking will keep their counters open up to 8.00 p.m. on March 31, 2018. Electronic transactions can be done till the midnight of that day."The income tax (I-T) department has kept the offices open on March 30 and March 31 despite the days being holidays otherwise. It is noteworthy that the CBDT has extended the deadline for linking PAN card to aadhaar card until June 30.