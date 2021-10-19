Banks To Remain Closed For Five Days This Week: See List

Bank holidays may vary from state to state and

New Delhi: Banks across the country will remain shut for five days in the ongoing week, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar. In October, there are as many as 21 days on which lenders – both public as well as private - will be closed in certain states due to different festivals like Dussehra, Durga Puja and Eid-e-Miladunnabi.

There are quite a few regional holidays when banks in some particular states will remain closed, during the month. For instance, on October 18 (Monday), banks were closed in Assam because of Kati Bihu.

The Reserve Bank releases its monthly list of holidays under three categories -- The Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks' Closing of Accounts.

All lenders, including public, private sector, foreign banks, co-operative and regional, remain closed on these mentioned days.

It must be noted that the bank holidays may vary from state to state. It is advised to visit the nearest branch to know about the bank holiday list.

Here's the complete list of bank holidays in the month of October this year:

October 1 - Half Yearly Closing of Bank Accounts (Sikkim)

October 2 - Gandhi Jayanti (Pan India)

October 3 - Sunday (Weekly off)

October 6 - Mahalaya Amavasye (West Bengal, Tripura, Karnataka)

October 7 - Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi (Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya)

October 9 - Second Saturday

October 10 - Sunday (Weekly off)

October 12 - Durga Puja or Maha Saptami (West Bengal, Tripura)

October 13 - Durga Puja or Maha Ashtami (West Bengal, Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Manipur, Tripura, Assam)

October 14 - Durga Puja, Dussehra or Maha Navami, Ayutha Pooja (West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Puducherry, Odisha, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Kerala, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Bihar and Assam)

October 15 - Durga Puja, Dasara, Dusshera or Vijaya Dashmi (Pan India except for Manipur and Himachal Pradesh)

October 16 - Durga Puja or Dasain (Sikkim)

October 17 - Sunday (Weekly off)

October 18 - Kati Bihu (Assam)

October 19 - Eid-e-Milad, Eid-e-Miladunnabi, Milad-i-Sharif or Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Pan India except for Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu, Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand)

October 20 - Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday, Lakshmi Puja, Id-e-Milad (Tripura, Punjab, West Bengal, Karnataka, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh)

October 22 - Friday following Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 23 - Fourth Saturday

October 24 - Sunday (Weekly off)

October 26 - Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir)

October 31 - Sunday (Weekly off)